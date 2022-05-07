Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 3.20% Gain

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.95, to imply a decrease of -9.54% or -$1.26 in intraday trading. The MAXN share’s 52-week high remains $25.39, putting it -112.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.48. The company has a valuation of $538.35M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 528.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

After registering a -9.54% downside in the last session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.81 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -9.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.20%, and -10.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.03%. Short interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw shorts transact 2.79 million shares and set a 4.74 days time to cover.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) shares are -52.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.44% against 21.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,272.70% this quarter before jumping 7.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $223.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $236.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $245.56 million and $161.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.90% before jumping 47.00% in the following quarter.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 49.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.49% of the shares at 74.48% float percentage. In total, 37.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.69 million shares (or 10.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.92 million shares, or about 8.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40.64 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.39 million shares. This is just over 4.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 3.98% of the shares, all valued at about 24.8 million.