Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) Has Fallen -123.61% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.72, to imply a decrease of -5.23% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The MTNB share’s 52-week high remains $1.61, putting it -123.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $157.25M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 654.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MTNB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

After registering a -5.23% downside in the last session, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7800 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -5.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.11%, and -7.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.72%. Short interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) saw shorts transact 3.58 million shares and set a 3.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 73.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTNB has been trading -316.67% off suggested target high and -177.78% from its likely low.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) shares are -33.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.09% against 11.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 127.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $350k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $63k and $20k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. insiders hold 4.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.01% of the shares at 12.51% float percentage. In total, 12.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.88 million shares (or 3.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sargent Investment Group, LLC with 3.25 million shares, or about 1.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.18 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.28 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 2.96 million.