Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply a decrease of -9.72% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The MGTA share’s 52-week high remains $13.22, putting it -916.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $75.91M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 221.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

After registering a -9.72% downside in the last session, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -9.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.09%, and -53.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.65%. Short interest in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) saw shorts transact 0.75 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) shares are -84.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.85% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.80% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 8.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.11% of the shares at 85.01% float percentage. In total, 78.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP IV, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.76 million shares (or 11.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, LP with 4.87 million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $21.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.4 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 4.0 million.