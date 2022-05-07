Is Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Expensive At $9.33? Check These Facts.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.33, to imply a decrease of -3.52% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The SEAT share’s 52-week high remains $14.35, putting it -53.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.84. The company has a valuation of $1.89B, with average of 460.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SEAT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) trade information

After registering a -3.52% downside in the last session, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.32 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -3.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.47%, and -16.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.25%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.00, implying an increase of 41.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEAT has been trading -125.08% off suggested target high and -39.34% from its likely low.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vivid Seats Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) shares are -29.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 450.00% against 18.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $106.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $149.66 million.

SEAT Dividends

Vivid Seats Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vivid Seats Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s Major holders

Vivid Seats Inc. insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.09% of the shares at 99.14% float percentage. In total, 99.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 52.06 million shares (or 67.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $566.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc with 33.73 million shares, or about 43.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $367.02 million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 2.22 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 million, or 1.98% of the shares, all valued at about 16.61 million.