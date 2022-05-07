GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX): How Can A Stock Be Down -79.40% Year To Date, But Still Loser

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 2.74% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GOVX share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $7.27M, with average of 974.76K shares over the past 3 months.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

After registering a 2.74% upside in the last session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7900 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.58%, and -31.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.40%.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -87.90% compared to the previous financial year.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeoVax Labs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs Inc. insiders hold 8.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.75% of the shares at 9.54% float percentage. In total, 8.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 4.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 59097.0 shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 91551.0, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 0.4 million.