Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) Recovered 5.06% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -53.55% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply a decrease of -1.84% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The FRSX share’s 52-week high remains $5.69, putting it -620.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $50.96M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 437.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRSX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside in the last session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8754 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.96%, and -21.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.55%. Short interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw shorts transact 1.88 million shares and set a 3.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 86.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRSX has been trading -659.49% off suggested target high and -659.49% from its likely low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -200.00% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $80k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100k.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.78% of the shares at 13.78% float percentage. In total, 13.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 4.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd with 2.33 million shares, or about 3.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.96 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 1.71 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 1.63% of the shares, all valued at about 1.79 million.