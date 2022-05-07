For Risk-Tolerant Investors, TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Is Worth A Shot

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.21, to imply a decrease of -5.35% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The TDCX share’s 52-week high remains $30.00, putting it -145.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.63. The company has a valuation of $1.76B, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 267.10K shares over the past 3 months.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

After registering a -5.35% downside in the last session, TDCX Inc. (TDCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.25 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -5.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.84%, and 0.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.24%. Short interest in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) saw shorts transact 1.43 million shares and set a 4.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.78, implying an increase of 60.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.87 and $33.26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDCX has been trading -172.4% off suggested target high and -111.88% from its likely low.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) estimates and forecasts

TDCX Dividends

TDCX Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TDCX Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s Major holders

TDCX Inc. insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.04% of the shares at 111.87% float percentage. In total, 111.04% institutions holds shares in the company.