Following A 6.85% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK)?

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.18, to imply a decrease of -1.29% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The HPK share’s 52-week high remains $38.21, putting it -30.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.60. The company has a valuation of $3.33B, with average of 430.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HPK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

After registering a -1.29% downside in the last session, HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.49 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.85%, and 35.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 99.32%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.38, implying an increase of 25.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.75 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPK has been trading -37.08% off suggested target high and -32.8% from its likely low.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HighPeak Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) shares are 103.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 580.30% against 35.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $85.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $116.85 million.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HighPeak Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 0.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

HighPeak Energy Inc. insiders hold 94.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.87% of the shares at 138.37% float percentage. In total, 7.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 5.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Syntal Capital Partners, LLC with 0.54 million shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.88 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51002.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.69 million.