Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) Stock Falling -10.11% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.49, to imply a decrease of -1.97% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The FOA share’s 52-week high remains $11.60, putting it -365.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $166.16M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 285.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FOA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.62 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.18%, and -10.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.28%. Short interest in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.78, implying an increase of 56.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOA has been trading -241.37% off suggested target high and -50.6% from its likely low.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $437.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $424.63 million.

FOA Dividends

Finance Of America Companies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s Major holders

Finance Of America Companies Inc. insiders hold 14.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.55% of the shares at 84.97% float percentage. In total, 72.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by D1 Capital Partners, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.49 million shares (or 11.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cooperman, Leon G. with 4.74 million shares, or about 8.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $23.44 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Finance Of America Companies Inc. (FOA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.78 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 2.74 million.