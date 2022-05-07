Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Up 1.94% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -37.20% – Here’s What To Do Now

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decrease of -1.90% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The EVGN share’s 52-week high remains $4.10, putting it -298.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $42.85M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 313.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVGN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

After registering a -1.90% downside in the last session, Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1100 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -1.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.83%, and -20.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.20%. Short interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.33, implying an increase of 90.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVGN has been trading -1065.05% off suggested target high and -773.79% from its likely low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Evogene Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) shares are -62.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.45% against 0.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $270k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $320k.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evogene Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Evogene Ltd. insiders hold 6.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.47% of the shares at 16.49% float percentage. In total, 15.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 8.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.3 million shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.5 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.52 million shares. This is just over 6.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 1.8 million.