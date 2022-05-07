Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.78, to imply a decrease of -10.09% or -$6.93 in intraday trading. The ESTA share’s 52-week high remains $93.80, putting it -51.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.93. The company has a valuation of $1.57B, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 180.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ESTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) trade information

After registering a -10.09% downside in the last session, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 75.46 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -10.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.69%, and -6.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.60%. Short interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) saw shorts transact 0.68 million shares and set a 4.88 days time to cover.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) shares are -21.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.84% against 6.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -43.50% this quarter before jumping 34.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $34.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.96 million and $30.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.50% before jumping 19.70% in the following quarter.

ESTA Dividends

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s Major holders

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.40% of the shares at 73.32% float percentage. In total, 65.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JW Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.12 million shares (or 12.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $223.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 2.32 million shares, or about 9.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $166.0 million.

We also have Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 14.98 million.