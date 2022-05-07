ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -41.28% YTD Loss?

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 2.99% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ERYP share’s 52-week high remains $9.50, putting it -588.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $43.15M, with an average of 5.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 956.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ERYP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) trade information

After registering a 2.99% upside in the last session, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5300 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.99%, and -12.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.28%. Short interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.25, implying an increase of 57.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.25 and $3.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERYP has been trading -135.51% off suggested target high and -135.51% from its likely low.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) estimates and forecasts

ERYP Dividends

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s Major holders

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.61% of the shares at 7.61% float percentage. In total, 7.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.31 million shares (or 7.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 0.62 million shares, or about 3.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.61 million.