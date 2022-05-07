Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) Stock Has Gained 10.68% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.10, to imply an increase of 1.64% or $1.1 in intraday trading. The EGLE share’s 52-week high remains $72.24, putting it -6.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.18. The company has a valuation of $950.68M, with average of 415.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EGLE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $6.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) trade information

After registering a 1.64% upside in the last session, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.45 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.42%, and 10.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.50, implying an increase of 10.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $87.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGLE has been trading -27.75% off suggested target high and 26.58% from its likely low.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) shares are 71.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.50% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61,700.00% this quarter before jumping 258.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $146.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99.55 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.18 million and $69.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 94.20% before jumping 42.30% in the following quarter.

EGLE Dividends

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 8.00, with the share yield ticking at 11.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s Major holders

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. insiders hold 8.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.72% of the shares at 72.93% float percentage. In total, 66.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management Lp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.78 million shares (or 27.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $190.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldentree Asset Management LP with 1.08 million shares, or about 7.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $54.63 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 11.23 million.