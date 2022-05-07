Cypress Environmental Partners L.P.’s (NYSE: CELP) Stock Rises 13.51 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 13.51% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The CELP share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it -648.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $6.09M, with average of 480.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) trade information

After registering a 13.51% upside in the last session, Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4999 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 13.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.10%, and -63.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.41%.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -48.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $91.25 million and $68.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -58.60% before dropping -30.60% in the following quarter.

CELP Dividends

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s Major holders

Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. insiders hold 64.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.46% of the shares at 1.30% float percentage. In total, 0.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25000.0 shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41250.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Northern Trust Corporation with 15772.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17669.0.