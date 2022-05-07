Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Could See A -376.46% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.92, to imply a decrease of -0.78% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The CARV share’s 52-week high remains $42.50, putting it -376.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.07. The company has a valuation of $32.91M, with average of 98.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.24 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.58%, and 26.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $300.00, implying an increase of 97.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $300.00 and $300.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CARV has been trading -3263.23% off suggested target high and -3263.23% from its likely low.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

CARV Dividends

Carver Bancorp Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carver Bancorp Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s Major holders

Carver Bancorp Inc. insiders hold 4.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.42% of the shares at 18.20% float percentage. In total, 17.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 4.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.15 million shares, or about 3.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.26 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 85301.0 shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 73604.0, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 0.63 million.