Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Has Recovered -8.74% So Far, But Another -350.88% Loss Is Possible.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.62, to imply a decrease of -15.67% or -$2.53 in intraday trading. The CMBM share’s 52-week high remains $61.41, putting it -350.88% down since that peak but still an impressive -8.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.81. The company has a valuation of $382.59M, with average of 182.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) trade information

After registering a -15.67% downside in the last session, Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.87 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -15.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.81%, and -36.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.86%.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cambium Networks Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares are -55.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -49.21% against -19.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.50% this quarter before falling -48.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $76.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $82.81 million and $88.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.10% before dropping -10.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 71.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 95.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.70% annually.

CMBM Dividends

Cambium Networks Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cambium Networks Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

Cambium Networks Corporation insiders hold 2.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.64% of the shares at 89.21% float percentage. In total, 86.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vector Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.33 million shares (or 53.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $518.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with 0.96 million shares, or about 3.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $34.86 million.

We also have Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Buffalo Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.58 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 10.83 million.