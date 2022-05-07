Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Has Gained 6.32% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.59, to imply a decrease of -1.54% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The BOWL share’s 52-week high remains $13.09, putting it -36.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.96. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with average of 478.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

After registering a -1.54% downside in the last session, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.99 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.94%, and -13.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.32%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.67, implying an increase of 34.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOWL has been trading -66.84% off suggested target high and -45.99% from its likely low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $205.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $216.05 million.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bowlero Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp. insiders hold 3.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.82% of the shares at 34.15% float percentage. In total, 32.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Woodson Capital Management, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 5.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.47 million shares, or about 5.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.64 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99503.0, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 1.0 million.