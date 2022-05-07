Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Stock?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply a decrease of -4.58% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The HOOK share’s 52-week high remains $20.00, putting it -1269.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $82.53M, with average of 6.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

After registering a -4.58% downside in the last session, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6300 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -4.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.67%, and -25.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.34%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying an increase of 81.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOOK has been trading -995.89% off suggested target high and -36.99% from its likely low.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) shares are -71.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.70% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.90% this quarter before falling -22.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.16 million and $3.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -24.80% before dropping -29.50% in the following quarter.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. insiders hold 9.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.10% of the shares at 77.53% float percentage. In total, 70.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 8.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 1.84 million shares, or about 7.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $10.86 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 3.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 2.77 million.