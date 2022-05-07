BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply a decrease of -4.86% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The BKSY share’s 52-week high remains $13.20, putting it -863.5% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $167.19M, with average of 928.34K shares over the past 3 months.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

After registering a -4.86% downside in the last session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6600 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.74%, and -30.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.49%.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17 million.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

BlackSky Technology Inc. insiders hold 30.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.54% of the shares at 55.15% float percentage. In total, 38.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 4.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Senator Investment Group, LP with 4.14 million shares, or about 3.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $42.84 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Opportunities Tr-Formidable ETF holds roughly 54049.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.56 million