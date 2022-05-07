Blackboxstocks Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BLBX) Stock Rises 3.62 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.29, to imply an increase of 3.62% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The BLBX share’s 52-week high remains $8.00, putting it -249.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.49. The company has a valuation of $29.77M, with an average of 2.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 932.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) trade information

After registering a 3.62% upside in the last session, Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.50 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -55.62%, and -27.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.85%. Short interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) saw shorts transact 80690.0 shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blackboxstocks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) shares are -64.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.07% against 18.60%.

BLBX Dividends

Blackboxstocks Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 04 and April 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s Major holders

Blackboxstocks Inc. insiders hold 50.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.