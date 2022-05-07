Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Stock Gained 13.52% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply a decrease of -3.50% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BTB share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -689.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $19.53M, with an average of 1.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 861.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

After registering a -3.50% downside in the last session, Bit Brother Limited (BTB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4234 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -3.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.17%, and 13.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.63%. Short interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) saw shorts transact 1.61 million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Brother Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Bit Brother Limited insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.72% of the shares at 0.72% float percentage. In total, 0.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $87108.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 15078.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19450.0