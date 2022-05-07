Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) Have Declined -53.88% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.79, to imply a decrease of -19.27% or -$1.86 in intraday trading. The BLZE share’s 52-week high remains $36.50, putting it -368.55% down since that peak but still an impressive -12.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.75. The company has a valuation of $244.84M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 116.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Backblaze Inc. (BLZE), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLZE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) trade information

After registering a -19.27% downside in the last session, Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.35 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -19.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.83%, and -26.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.88%. Short interest in Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.50, implying an increase of 49.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLZE has been trading -131.07% off suggested target high and -66.88% from its likely low.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Backblaze Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $18.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.95 million.

BLZE Dividends

Backblaze Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Backblaze Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s Major holders

Backblaze Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.58% of the shares at 6.59% float percentage. In total, 6.58% institutions holds shares in the company.