B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.02, to imply a decrease of -0.72% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The RILY share’s 52-week high remains $91.24, putting it -78.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.04. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 286.32K shares over the past 3 months.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

After registering a -0.72% downside in the last session, B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.11 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.98%, and -17.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.58%. Short interest in B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) saw shorts transact 1.55 million shares and set a 9.54 days time to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.00, implying a decrease of -70.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RILY has been trading 41.2% off suggested target high and 41.2% from its likely low.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) estimates and forecasts

RILY Dividends

B. Riley Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. B. Riley Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.00, with the share yield ticking at 7.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.15%.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders

B. Riley Financial Inc. insiders hold 42.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.68% of the shares at 89.78% float percentage. In total, 51.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.85 million shares (or 10.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $168.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.16 million shares, or about 4.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $68.35 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 34.01 million.