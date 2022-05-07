Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -61.08% Year-To-Date

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.88, to imply an increase of 3.60% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AVAH share’s 52-week high remains $13.00, putting it -351.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.73. The company has a valuation of $557.57M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 629.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AVAH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) trade information

After registering a 3.60% upside in the last session, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.00 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 3.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.37%, and -10.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.08%. Short interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) saw shorts transact 2.49 million shares and set a 7.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.09, implying an increase of 59.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVAH has been trading -212.5% off suggested target high and -73.61% from its likely low.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) shares are -65.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.76% against 6.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $421.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $499.24 million.

AVAH Dividends

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)’s Major holders

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. insiders hold 6.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.12% of the shares at 101.94% float percentage. In total, 95.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Investors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 81.6 million shares (or 44.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $603.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is J.H. Whitney Equity Partners VII, LLC with 48.66 million shares, or about 26.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $360.05 million.

We also have Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd holds roughly 3.23 million shares. This is just over 1.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.28 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 9.51 million.