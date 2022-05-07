At Current Prices, Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Worth A Patient Look?

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.07, to imply a decrease of -7.17% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The CYRN share’s 52-week high remains $19.00, putting it -817.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.98. The company has a valuation of $12.42M, with average of 4.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

After registering a -7.17% downside in the last session, Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.60 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -7.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.00%, and -30.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.58%.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.77 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -3.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

CYRN Dividends

Cyren Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cyren Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Cyren Ltd. insiders hold 6.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.44% of the shares at 64.41% float percentage. In total, 60.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 32.21 million shares (or 59.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 8.33 million shares, or about 15.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.21 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13132.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6558.0