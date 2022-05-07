Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) Is Worth A Gamble At $20.66

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.66, to imply a decrease of -5.36% or -$1.17 in intraday trading. The ASPN share’s 52-week high remains $65.99, putting it -219.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.79. The company has a valuation of $765.87M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 381.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

After registering a -5.36% downside in the last session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.54 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -5.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.35%, and -31.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.51%. Short interest in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw shorts transact 0.82 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.10, implying an increase of 58.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $68.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASPN has been trading -229.14% off suggested target high and -54.89% from its likely low.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aspen Aerogels Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) shares are -60.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.48% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.10% this quarter before falling -22.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $34.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.02 million and $23.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.80% before jumping 43.00% in the following quarter.

ASPN Dividends

Aspen Aerogels Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aspen Aerogels Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s Major holders

Aspen Aerogels Inc. insiders hold 4.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.98% of the shares at 88.79% float percentage. In total, 84.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spring Creek Capital LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.46 million shares (or 10.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $159.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is George Kaiser Family Foundation with 3.17 million shares, or about 9.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $145.73 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about 27.85 million.