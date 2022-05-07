Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Recovered 56.14% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 107.10% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.00, to imply a decrease of -2.37% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The ASC share’s 52-week high remains $7.39, putting it -5.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.07. The company has a valuation of $241.36M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 293.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

After registering a -2.37% downside in the last session, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.39 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -2.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.36%, and 44.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 107.10%. Short interest in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.92, implying an increase of 11.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASC has been trading -28.57% off suggested target high and 7.14% from its likely low.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ardmore Shipping Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) shares are 67.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 122.52% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.20% this quarter before jumping 123.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $29.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.84 million and $25.16 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.50% before jumping 44.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -61.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -518.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 42.64% annually.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

Ardmore Shipping Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.71% of the shares at 64.71% float percentage. In total, 64.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.27 million shares (or 9.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Private Management Group, Inc. with 2.7 million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11.19 million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.97 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 4.03 million.