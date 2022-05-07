Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Could See A -306.38% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply a decrease of -2.73% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The AQMS share’s 52-week high remains $3.82, putting it -306.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $75.37M, with average of 932.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

After registering a -2.73% downside in the last session, Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0399 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.25%, and -32.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.63%.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aqua Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares are -49.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.54% against 3.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 38.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.00% annually.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aqua Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Aqua Metals Inc. insiders hold 4.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.34% of the shares at 23.35% float percentage. In total, 22.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baird Financial Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.89 million shares (or 4.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.86 million shares, or about 4.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.74 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.99 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 2.06 million.