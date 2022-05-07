Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) On Friday â€“ Up 13.04% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $1.15, to imply a decrease of -5.74% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The APTO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $5.78, putting it -402.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $104.27M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 416.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

After registering a -5.74% downside in the last session, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -5.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.36%, and -17.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.81%. Short interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 86.86% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APTO has been trading -1030.43% off suggested target high and -160.87% from its likely low.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aptose Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) shares are -53.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.48% against 0.50%.

APTO Dividends

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)â€™s Major holders

Aptose Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 5.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.26% of the shares at 47.92% float percentage. In total, 45.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by DRW Securities, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.89 million shares (or 9.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 7.36 million shares, or about 8.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $16.04 million.

We also have DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series holds roughly 75121.0 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32455.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 66532.0.