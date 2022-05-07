Analysts Say Liquidia Corporation Can Reach $16.00 In 12 Months

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.65, to imply a decrease of -1.74% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The LQDA share’s 52-week high remains $7.78, putting it -37.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $371.60M, with average of 605.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Liquidia Corporation (LQDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LQDA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

After registering a -1.74% downside in the last session, Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.06 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.86%, and -25.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.02%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.75, implying an increase of 51.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LQDA has been trading -183.19% off suggested target high and -6.19% from its likely low.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Liquidia Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) shares are 31.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.86% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.80% this quarter before falling -53.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.08 million and $1.72 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.80% before jumping 83.70% in the following quarter.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liquidia Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Liquidia Corporation insiders hold 23.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.99% of the shares at 45.83% float percentage. In total, 34.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 2.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eversept Partners, LP with 1.45 million shares, or about 2.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 1.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 2.49 million.