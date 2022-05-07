Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) Stock Has Dropped -16.87% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.40, to imply a decrease of -4.23% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The AMRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.21, putting it -82.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 740.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

After registering a -4.23% downside in the last session, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.07 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -4.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.92%, and -16.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.02%. Short interest in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) saw shorts transact 2.9 million shares and set a 5.32 days time to cover.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) shares are -33.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.35% against 11.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $537.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $506.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $510.03 million and $493.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.40% before jumping 2.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 155.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.10% annually.

AMRX Dividends

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 10.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.53% of the shares at 77.90% float percentage. In total, 69.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fosun International Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.52 million shares (or 14.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 16.21 million shares, or about 10.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $86.58 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.3 million shares. This is just over 2.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.98 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 15.91 million.