ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -17.76% Loss

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.51, to imply a decrease of -4.89% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The ALXO share’s 52-week high remains $81.19, putting it -672.5% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.60. The company has a valuation of $462.65M, with average of 387.23K shares over the past 3 months.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

After registering a -4.89% downside in the last session, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.56 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -4.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.76%, and -44.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.09%.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares are -79.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -89.53% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -29.20% this quarter before falling -65.70% for the next one.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 14.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.04% of the shares at 100.33% float percentage. In total, 86.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by venBio Partners LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.7 million shares (or 23.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $716.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vivo Capital, LLC with 4.22 million shares, or about 10.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $311.69 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 0.65 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 30.74 million.