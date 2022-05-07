After This Week’s -0.14% Loss In Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS), We Just Learned Something New

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.90, to imply a decrease of -7.01% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The GOSS share’s 52-week high remains $14.30, putting it -107.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.65. The company has a valuation of $545.93M, with average of 759.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

After registering a -7.01% downside in the last session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.61 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -7.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.14%, and -27.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.99%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gossamer Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares are -47.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.42% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.30% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Gossamer Bio Inc. insiders hold 10.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.59% of the shares at 99.07% float percentage. In total, 88.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.42 million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.59 million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $63.19 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 3.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.12 million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about 20.36 million.