After The Stock Fell -3.58% Over The Week, Is Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Still A Buy?

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.57, to imply a decrease of -3.34% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The SWIM share’s 52-week high remains $34.73, putting it -200.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.51. The company has a valuation of $1.40B, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 730.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SWIM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

After registering a -3.34% downside in the last session, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.14 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -3.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.58%, and -9.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.78%. Short interest in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) saw shorts transact 3.22 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Latham Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares are -26.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 623.08% against 12.30%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $122.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $146.82 million.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Latham Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Latham Group Inc. insiders hold 24.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.68% of the shares at 118.34% float percentage. In total, 89.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 6.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Zimmer Partners, LP with 3.13 million shares, or about 2.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $51.39 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 1.81 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 28.77 million.