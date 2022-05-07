After Sinking 10.48% During Past Week, Is Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) Still A Buy?

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.80, to imply an increase of 8.94% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The SRTS share’s 52-week high remains $11.96, putting it -53.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.08. The company has a valuation of $134.16M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 386.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) trade information

After registering a 8.94% upside in the last session, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.23 this Friday, 05/06/22, jumping 8.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.48%, and -11.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.03%. Short interest in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.20, implying an increase of 45.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRTS has been trading -130.77% off suggested target high and -41.03% from its likely low.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sensus Healthcare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) shares are 87.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against 6.50%.

SRTS Dividends

Sensus Healthcare Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sensus Healthcare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s Major holders

Sensus Healthcare Inc. insiders hold 28.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.91% of the shares at 11.12% float percentage. In total, 7.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 2.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invenomic Capital Management, LP with 0.27 million shares, or about 1.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.98 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 1.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 0.94 million.