After Plunging -15.03% During Past Week, Is Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ: CRESY) Still A Buy?

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.67, to imply a decrease of -4.58% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The CRESY share’s 52-week high remains $9.80, putting it -46.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.27. The company has a valuation of $733.97M, with average of 238.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) trade information

After registering a -4.58% downside in the last session, Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.94 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -4.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.03%, and -14.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.82, implying an increase of 38.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.82 and $10.82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRESY has been trading -62.22% off suggested target high and -62.22% from its likely low.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $175.61 million and $190.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -141.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

CRESY Dividends

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s Major holders

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.25% of the shares at 12.25% float percentage. In total, 12.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.34 million shares (or 3.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 1.8 million shares, or about 3.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.52 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 1.62 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 1.54 million.