After Falling -13.82% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO)?

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.24, to imply a decrease of -3.32% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The ISPO share’s 52-week high remains $108.00, putting it -1961.07% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.26. The company has a valuation of $668.20M, with average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ISPO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) trade information

After registering a -3.32% downside in the last session, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.00 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -3.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.82%, and -35.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.12%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.33, implying an increase of 49.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISPO has been trading -129.01% off suggested target high and -71.76% from its likely low.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inspirato Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) shares are -48.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.70% against 30.40%.

ISPO Dividends

Inspirato Incorporated has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inspirato Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.