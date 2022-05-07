After A Decline Of -264.23% From The High, Can monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Recover Quickly?

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $123.55, to imply a decrease of -6.25% or -$8.23 in intraday trading. The MNDY share’s 52-week high remains $450.00, putting it -264.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $113.05. The company has a valuation of $6.15B, with average of 697.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNDY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

After registering a -6.25% downside in the last session, monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 144.48 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.52%, and -17.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $232.00, implying an increase of 46.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $390.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNDY has been trading -215.66% off suggested target high and -21.41% from its likely low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing monday.com Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares are -65.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -143.61% against 5.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $87.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.1 million.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. monday.com Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

monday.com Ltd. insiders hold 36.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.21% of the shares at 94.44% float percentage. In total, 60.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 16.03 million shares (or 36.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with 1.62 million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $528.81 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 0.4 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $130.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 78.35 million.