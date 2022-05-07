ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Is Worth A Gamble At $14.89

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.89, to imply a decrease of -7.11% or -$1.14 in intraday trading. The ACMR share’s 52-week high remains $39.71, putting it -166.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.07. The company has a valuation of $886.25M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACMR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

After registering a -7.11% downside in the last session, ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.98 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -7.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.46%, and -26.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.61%. Short interest in ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw shorts transact 1.07 million shares and set a 4.3 days time to cover.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ACM Research Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares are -58.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -20.00% against -26.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $70.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $45.56 million and $43.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.70% before jumping 53.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 68.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -34.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ACM Research Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

ACM Research Inc. insiders hold 24.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.61% of the shares at 72.72% float percentage. In total, 54.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 7.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.3 million shares, or about 7.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $110.69 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Emerging Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.38 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.37 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 31.42 million.