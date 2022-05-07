360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -42.78% YTD Loss?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.12, to imply a decrease of -7.48% or -$1.06 in intraday trading. The QFIN share’s 52-week high remains $45.00, putting it -242.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.15. The company has a valuation of $1.72B, with average of 1.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QFIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.19.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

After registering a -7.48% downside in the last session, 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.12 this Friday, 05/06/22, dropping -7.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.08%, and -10.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.78%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $165.76, implying an increase of 92.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $126.46 and $251.66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QFIN has been trading -1818.14% off suggested target high and -863.87% from its likely low.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 360 DigiTech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares are -38.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.90% against 18.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.50% this quarter before falling -13.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 360 DigiTech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 8.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

360 DigiTech Inc. insiders hold 18.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.21% of the shares at 76.60% float percentage. In total, 62.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.73 million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 11.91 million shares, or about 9.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $242.02 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 2.28 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 37.88 million.