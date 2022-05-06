Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $115.00.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.05, to imply a decrease of -9.42% or -$4.06 in intraday trading. The ZG share’s 52-week high remains $126.28, putting it -223.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.27. The company has a valuation of $10.30B, with average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zillow Group Inc. (ZG), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

After registering a -9.42% downside in the last session, Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.17 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -9.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.41%, and -22.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.47, implying an increase of 42.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZG has been trading -194.49% off suggested target high and 2.69% from its likely low.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zillow Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) shares are -40.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 493.62% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.90% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $3.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.81 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.1 billion and $1.31 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 207.20% before jumping 38.00% in the following quarter.

ZG Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zillow Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders hold 3.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.42% of the shares at 91.69% float percentage. In total, 88.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.8 million shares (or 26.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $982.91 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.96 million shares. This is just over 4.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $184.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 4.92% of the shares, all valued at about 184.22 million.