Why Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.51, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The FTAI share’s 52-week high remains $34.79, putting it -78.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.00. The company has a valuation of $2.18B, with an average of 1.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 778.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the last session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.50 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.55%, and -20.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.54%. Short interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) saw shorts transact 6.81 million shares and set a 9.92 days time to cover.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) shares are -25.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 116.48% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 134.30% this quarter before jumping 162.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $181.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $195 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.64 million and $77.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 140.60% before jumping 152.80% in the following quarter.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 6.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.60%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI)’s Major holders

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.48% of the shares at 76.23% float percentage. In total, 75.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Washington State Investment Board. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.79 million shares (or 13.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $299.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.97 million shares, or about 8.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $176.93 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd holds roughly 2.37 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 38.94 million.