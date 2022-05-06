Why 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s traded shares stood at 1.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.49, to imply a decrease of -1.88% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The FLWS share’s 52-week high remains $38.66, putting it -236.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.13. The company has a valuation of $759.83M, with average of 850.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLWS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

After registering a -1.88% downside in the last session, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.74 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.80%, and -10.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.83%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.21, implying an increase of 29.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.25 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLWS has been trading -134.99% off suggested target high and 19.5% from its likely low.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares are -66.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.02% against -29.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -210.00% this quarter before falling -75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $492.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $315.03 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 100.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. insiders hold 35.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.02% of the shares at 122.91% float percentage. In total, 79.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.14 million shares (or 8.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Silvercrest Asset Management Group, LLC with 1.83 million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $42.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.62 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 10.54 million.