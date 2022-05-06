Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -32.54% Year-To-Date

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s traded shares stood at 2.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.82, to imply a decrease of -1.08% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The WMG share’s 52-week high remains $50.23, putting it -74.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.88. The company has a valuation of $15.24B, with average of 1.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

After registering a -1.08% downside in the latest session, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.92 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.70%, and -19.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.54%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warner Music Group Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares are -40.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.77% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.60% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.49 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.4 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 64.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 162.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.11% annually.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warner Music Group Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Warner Music Group Corp. insiders hold 17.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.26% of the shares at 95.10% float percentage. In total, 78.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sands Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.47 million shares (or 10.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $575.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.15 million shares, or about 6.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $348.13 million.

We also have Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd holds roughly 3.28 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.65 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 113.28 million.