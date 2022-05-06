Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Gains 4.46% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.88, to imply an increase of 12.43% or $3.97 in intraday trading. The UNM share’s 52-week high remains $34.28, putting it 4.46% up since that peak but still an impressive 37.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.25. The company has a valuation of $6.65B, with average of 2.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) trade information

After registering a 12.43% upside in the latest session, Unum Group (UNM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.68 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 12.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.24%, and 2.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.87%.

Unum Group (UNM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unum Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unum Group (UNM) shares are 21.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.99% against -5.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.20% this quarter before falling -19.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.07 billion and $2.96 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.60% before jumping 1.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 3.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.81% annually.

UNM Dividends

Unum Group has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unum Group has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 3.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s Major holders

Unum Group insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.41% of the shares at 90.10% float percentage. In total, 89.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.85 million shares (or 11.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $561.3 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unum Group (UNM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 14.01 million shares. This is just over 6.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $355.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.67 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 143.8 million.