This Week’s -7.68% Loss In Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Taught Us Something New

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s traded shares stood at 0.99 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.03, to imply a decrease of -10.90% or -$2.45 in intraday trading. The DH share’s 52-week high remains $50.30, putting it -151.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.15. The company has a valuation of $3.53B, with average of 560.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

After registering a -10.90% downside in the latest session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.84 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -10.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.68%, and -13.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.75%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Definitive Healthcare Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares are -44.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 2.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $50.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $52.76 million.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Definitive Healthcare Corp. insiders hold 3.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.25% of the shares at 106.47% float percentage. In total, 102.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 62.49 million shares (or 64.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 3.53 million shares, or about 3.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $87.11 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 34.16 million.