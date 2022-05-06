This Week’s -12.03% Loss In Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Taught Us Something New

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares stood at 11.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.99, to imply a decrease of -10.32% or -$1.38 in intraday trading. The CPNG share’s 52-week high remains $46.00, putting it -283.65% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.34. The company has a valuation of $22.29B, with an average of 8.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coupang Inc. (CPNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPNG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

After registering a -10.32% downside in the last session, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.16 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -10.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.03%, and -34.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.19%. Short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw shorts transact 41.68 million shares and set a 5.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.40, implying an increase of 57.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPNG has been trading -208.59% off suggested target high and -108.51% from its likely low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coupang Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are -60.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.07% against -6.80%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coupang Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders hold 2.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.29% of the shares at 82.30% float percentage. In total, 80.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 511.16 million shares (or 32.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.24 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC with 209.38 million shares, or about 13.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.83 billion.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 8.32 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $220.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.27 million, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about 217.94 million.