This Is A Time To Build A Position In Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s traded shares stood at 3.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.67, to imply an increase of 23.62% or $3.95 in intraday trading. The FNKO share’s 52-week high remains $27.20, putting it -31.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.28. The company has a valuation of $870.28M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 505.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Funko Inc. (FNKO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FNKO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

After registering a 23.62% upside in the latest session, Funko Inc. (FNKO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.55 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 23.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.18%, and -7.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.06%. Short interest in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw shorts transact 1.97 million shares and set a 4.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.06, implying an increase of 28.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.50 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FNKO has been trading -141.9% off suggested target high and 0.82% from its likely low.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Funko Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Funko Inc. (FNKO) shares are -2.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.76% against 1.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.20% this quarter before falling -4.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $272.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $205.51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $226.51 million and $189.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.30% before jumping 8.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 876.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.70% annually.

FNKO Dividends

Funko Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Funko Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Funko Inc. insiders hold 13.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.89% of the shares at 99.83% float percentage. In total, 85.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.89 million shares (or 24.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 4.26 million shares, or about 10.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $77.66 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Funko Inc. (FNKO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 11.53 million.