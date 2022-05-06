This Is A Time To Build A Position In Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT)

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s traded shares stood at 1.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.60, to imply a decrease of -0.14% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The EAT share’s 52-week high remains $65.89, putting it -90.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.20. The company has a valuation of $1.65B, with average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside in the last session, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.02 this Thursday, 05/05/22, dropping -0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.92%, and -4.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.44%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brinker International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares are -16.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.86% against 19.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.10% this quarter before jumping 62.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $930.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 350.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.60% annually.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brinker International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Brinker International Inc. insiders hold 1.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.32% of the shares at 98.98% float percentage. In total, 97.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.61 million shares (or 18.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $422.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.29 million shares, or about 11.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $259.66 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.08 million shares. This is just over 6.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $129.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 63.91 million.