Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.46, to imply an increase of 7.72% or $6.05 in intraday trading. The TXRH share’s 52-week high remains $105.83, putting it -25.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.54. The company has a valuation of $5.55B, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TXRH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) trade information

After registering a 7.72% upside in the latest session, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 85.08 this Thursday, 05/05/22, jumping 7.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.06%, and -5.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.18%. Short interest in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw shorts transact 4.01 million shares and set a 3.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $103.68, implying an increase of 18.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $123.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXRH has been trading -45.63% off suggested target high and -6.56% from its likely low.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Texas Roadhouse Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) shares are -11.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.00% against 18.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 142.90% this quarter before falling -1.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $890.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $948.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $637.99 million and $741.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.70% before jumping 28.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 682.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.56% annually.

TXRH Dividends

Texas Roadhouse Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Texas Roadhouse Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.84, with the share yield ticking at 2.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Major holders

Texas Roadhouse Inc. insiders hold 4.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.67% of the shares at 99.63% float percentage. In total, 94.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.54 million shares (or 10.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $673.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.8 million shares, or about 9.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $606.69 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.92 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $171.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 167.84 million.